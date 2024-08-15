‘I will die EFF, even alone,’ says Malema as Shivambu joins MK

The departure of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is not the end of the world for the red brigade.

This is according to party leader Julius Malema, who has welcomed the decision by his long-time friend and political ally to pursue his political career elsewhere.

In a press conference on Thursday announcing the “shock” decision, Malema moved to allay fears that the developments might be the beginning of the end for the EFF.

While admitting that Shivambu was a “valuable member” of the party, Malema said the show must go on.

In this regard, he said that he will personally never leave the EFF and will have his coffin draped in the party’s flag the day he departs from this dimension.

Shivambu announced his decision at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg CBD and elected not to use the platform to talk about his new political home, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Malema said the decision came to him as a shock, and the pain he felt was equal to that he experienced when his mother passed away.

Start of a new chapter

“This should not serve as a point of collapse for the EFF. This is a testing moment. In our 10 years together, we have never had this testing moment,” Malema said.

“The EFF will have to pass the test, or it will have to die. This is not the beginning of the end for the EFF.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter for the EFF. We do not preside over failed projects. We will work tirelessly for this organisation, including in KZN.”

He continued: “We are where we are; painful as it is, we must accept it and move on. It was unexpected. Some of our leaders shed tears because it came as a shock.

“We accept it. There is nothing we can do about a person’s political decisions. It must never lead to enmity.

“I will remain a loyal and disciplined member of the EFF, and my coffin will be draped in a flag of the EFF, even if I remain alone.”

Another EFF official, Mzwanele Manyi, has also jumped ship to join the MK Party.

Others might follow Shivambu

Malema said it was to be expected that many others might follow suit owing to their loyalty and support for Shivambu.

“I cannot give the list of who is going to join MK after Floyd. I did not know that Floyd was going to join MK; I am more close to Floyd,” said Malema.

He added that there was no love lost between him and Shivambu, and that the two of them would continue to be friends.

In Malema’s view, personal political decisions should never result in enmity, and he had proven his mettle in this regard by his continued friendship with ANC leaders while leading the EFF.

Although Shivambu, a political and policy guru of the EFF, will be a huge gain for the MK Party, the EFF must go on with the show with its remaining leadership.

Shivambu will not be replaced until the EFF national conference, which is billed for December.

