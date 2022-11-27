If you touch Zuma, you will die, supporters warn

Fresh from a state visit in the United Kingdom, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC officials will discuss the implications of a court decision that effectively overturned the medical parole granted to former president Jacob Zuma by his political ally – former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.

As fears deepened that the situation could lead to another possible public unrest, it has emerged that Zuma’s supporters were planning to block his possible return to prison after the Supreme Court of Appeal effectively rescinded his medical parole, which Fraser granted against the advice of a medical parole board.

The department has since indicated that it will appeal the decision, arguing another court may arrive at a different conclusion. ANC treasurer and acting secretary general Paul Mashatile said the party’s officials would discuss the Zuma matter and its implications this week.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Authors