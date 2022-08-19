IFP urges Tshwane mayor to step down until proven innocent

The IFP in Gauteng has distanced itself from the allegations of unethical conduct levelled against the City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.

The embattled mayor is fighting off the allegations of unethical conduct and interference in supply chain processes. He is accused of instructing officials to endorse a R26-billion renewable energy contract to refurbish two municipal power stations.

In a statement on Friday, the IFP convener in Tshwane said the party finds it hard to support Williams amid “such deplorable allegations”, noting that Williams should step down until investigations have been concluded and his name cleared.

It said in a statement: “While the IFP remains committed to the coalition in Tshwane, we wish to disassociate ourselves from any unethical conduct, such as that alleged of the executive mayor.

“Such conduct cannot be skimmed over, as it deeply undermines the principles of good governance and ethical leadership, and ultimately displays the worst betrayal of the trust of the people.

“The IFP finds it difficult to continue supporting an individual facing such deplorable allegations. In light of this, the IFP is of the view that the executive mayor should not continue serving in his current position until a full and thorough investigation on his conduct is concluded.

“The IFP reiterates its commitment to upholding good governance, ethical leadership, and accountability in serving the will and interests of the citizenry.”

Meanwhile, Williams has refuted the allegations and said he is disappointed at ActionSA for trying to remove him from office on Thursday.

Briefing the media on Friday, Williams said: “I was immensely disappointed in the conduct of ActionSA. They started their presser yesterday [Thursday] by talking about their commitment to the coalition government, and then ended it with a resolution to remove me as mayor of Tshwane.”

Williams believes it is the idea of the national leadership of the ActionSA to remove him from office and not the party’s caucus leader in Tshwane.

“After I withdrew the report, I called a meeting of the mayoral committee on Wednesday morning to engage with the team. At no point during this meeting did the ActionSA MMCs, Abel Tau, Peggy de Bruyn and Andre le Roux expressed a lack of faith in my leadership.”

Williams is skating on a thin line. On Thursday, the ANC said it plans to table a vote of no confidence against him, a day after the EFF opened a criminal case of bribery and corruption at the Brooklyn police station.

The EFF said it is in possession of a recording in which Williams coerced council members into endorsing the contract. Williams stated that the recording had been taken out of context for the benefit of a political smear campaign again him.

