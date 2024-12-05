Illegal to register business on behalf of foreign nationals — Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has warned against South African citizens illegally registering spaza shops for foreign nationals.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all spaza shops should be registered or shut doors, granting only 21 days from November 15 to register the business.

He also announced the immediate closure of all spaza shops connected to the recent tragic deaths of over 20 children.

This is amid an outbreak of foodborne diseases, which have been caused by hazardous chemicals used as pesticides, as reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which determined that the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto, were caused by exposure to terbufos.

Mashatile said joint operations are being conducted across the country as a monitoring mechanism compliance of suppliers. He said any premise found to be non-compliant is shut down and any illicit products found are confiscated.

Mashatile outlined government’s plans to tackle the outbreak stating that in the short term, they will set up local inspection teams, increase investment into awareness campaigns, ensure products are genuine, carefully check suppliers, and improve systems for reporting issues.

In the medium term, they plan to make the supply chain easier to track and monitor, stop fake goods from entering the market, and build stronger partnerships with trusted suppliers to guarantee authentic products.

According to Mashatile, the government will review and update laws like the Business Act and Business Licensing Bill to regulate businesses involved in counterfeiting and impose tougher penalties on offenders, in the long term.

He said government also trains spaza shops on running business and ensures that they get supplies from health certified suppliers.

“Most importantly, we urge local communities to report suspicious activities and promote awareness to environmental health officers in their local municipalities. I call upon local communities to refrain from illegal registration of spaza shops.

“We all have the responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities and, in particular, our children,” said Mashatile.

