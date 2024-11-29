Impose stricter no-bail measures for GBVF perpetrators – Nqaba

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has marched in the streets of Tshwane demanding urgent action from the government to review the administration of justice and address the growing problem of gender-based violence and Femicide (GBVF).

This as the country is in the midst of the 16 Days Campaign Against Women and Children Abuse.

The ANCWL highlighted the march as a call for action to end GBV. And it collaborated with various civil society organisations and alliance components.

Inspired by women’s 1956 anti-apartheid march

Nokuthula Nqaba, ANCWL secretary-general, gave details of the march. She said the march was inspired by the bravery and determination of the women who participated in the historic 1956 march against apartheid.

“South Africa has become a haven for criminality. Which exclusively targets defenceless women and vulnerable groups. And the ANCWL has a responsibility to campaign against all forms of violence against women and vulnerable groups. This… through its founding principles,” said Nwaba.

She raised concerns about this targeting of defenceless women and vulnerable groups.

Stricter bail conditions, mandatory life sentence for rape

Nqaba said the league was committed to campaigning against all forms of violence. And it will continue to advocate for meaningful interventions.

The league demands several key actions, including stricter no-bail measures from the courts.

She also called for mandatory training for police and judicial officials to ensure that GBVF cases are handled with sensitivity and effectiveness. Additionally, she highlighted a need for a review of the parole system for those convicted of rape.

Nqaba also emphasised the importance of implementing a minimum life sentence for perpetrators of rape.

Through the march, the ANCWL was also advocating for increased funding. This to support shelters, counselling centres, and legal aid services, to provide comprehensive assistance for GBVF victims.

GBVF is now at disproportionate levels

“We are consistently engaging various civil society groups and working closely with government institutions. These include the Department of Women, Justice and Gender Commission. We aim to advocate feasible interventions and punitive measures for perpetrators.

“GBVF has reached disproportionate levels. women are raped and killed not only in by strangers but in the comfort of their homes. And as a liberation movement that carries the responsibility of an all-round development and total emancipation of women, we have a particular recourse to eradicate GBVF in our lifetime,” said Nqaba.

