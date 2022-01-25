Jester Sidell elected new SALGA Mpumalanga Chairperson

Johannesburg – Ehlanzeni District Municipality Executive Mayor Jesta Sidell has assumed a new role as SALGA Mpumalanga Chairperson.

Last week, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) in Mpumalanga held its Provincial Conference at Ingwenyama Conference and Sports Resort in Mbombela under the theme: ‘Renewal and recommitment to the developmental local government promise, for a Democratic and People-Centred Local Government’.

SALGA says the purpose of the Provincial conference was to:

• Elect the members of the Provincial Executive Committee;

• Nominate two Members to the National Executive Committee;

• Establish and review provincial oversight bodies as required by law; and

• Approve the provincial programme of action, business plan, and budget in respect of the

ensuing five years.

On the second day of the conference, the association announced its new Provincial Executive Committee and named Sidell as the new SALGA Mpumalanga Chairperson.

The newly appointed Sidell is geared and ready to take the association to another level to ensure that it fulfills its mandate.

“I am truly humbled by the confidence that this Conference has shown in me

and the collective leadership that has been elected to carry forward the good work of our predecessors”, She said.

Sidell has proved herself competent in the province with her municipal experience as the former speaker of Mbombela Local Municipality and Executive Mayor of the Ehlanzeni District Municipality.

Mpumalanga Department of Cooperative Governane and Traditional Affairs MEC Busi Shiba honoured the outgoing chairperson and further commended all the leaders elected and awarded on both days of the conference.

“I congratulate you as Councilors and chosen leaders of local government. I also congratulate Mr. Chirwa, who is the outgoing SALGA Mpumalanga Chairperson, as a now sworn-in member of the Provincial Legislature. SALGA is at the center of synchronizing service delivery systems. I acknowledge and appreciate the training programme (Integrated Councillor Induction Programme) that SALGA has implemented in the province to capacitate councilors and encourage SALGA to continue with their work in developing the skills and capacity of councilors”, she said.

