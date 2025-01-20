‘Kenny Kunene promotes violence and hate for political gain’

Kenny Kunene, the MMC for transport in Johannesburg, could land in hot water following alleged inflammatory comments he made about illegal miners.

According to the EFF, Kunene will be reported to the South African Human Rights Commission for his remarks on social media.

This is in relation to a picture he posted on X, which showed two slaughtered, skinned, and hung sheep with the caption: “This is the chilling fate that awaits all illegal miners robbing South Africans of their natural resources and wealth when the Patriotic Alliance [PA] takes over government. Salute @OnsBaizaNie #abahambe“

Kunene is also the deputy president of the PA, which is led by Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

The EFF also intends to approach the City of Johannesburg’s ethics committee to seek sanctions against Kunene, as he serves as both a councillor and executive committee member.

Stilfontein mine disaster

Leigh-Ann Mathys, the EFF spokesperson, described Kunene’s remarks as reckless and dehumanising, accusing him of promoting violence and hate for political gain.

Kunene’s remarks come in the wake of the recent Stilfontein mine disaster and amid ongoing debate around the role played by undocumented foreigners in illegal mining.

The EFF has accused Kunene and the PA of exploiting these sensitive issues to stoke xenophobia for political gain.

“The EFF is appalled that a government official who is tasked with a major responsibility in the executive of the City of Johannesburg has no regard for the rule of law and natural justice and uses his platform to spew unadulterated hate,” said Mathys.

“It is even more concerning that he expresses that the political party he leads, which already has representation in national government, will slaughter and skin human beings, showing no regard for the constitution of South Africa, within which the right to life is enshrined.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content