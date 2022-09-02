KZN ANCYL postpones 10th provincial congress, announces new date

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has postponed the 10th provincial congress that was meant to commence on Friday until Sunday.

Provincial spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo said the decision to postpone the congress was due to a clash of the meetings.

“The decision followed some advice from the National Youth Task Team (NYTT) that it will hold its ordinary meeting on the same weekend. It is a well-documented and well-known principle that the NYTT bears a constitutional obligation to oversee the provincial congress from its inception to its conclusion, hence it is impossible for the same to proceed in the absence of the NYTT,” said Nomvalo.

He further said the new date for the provincial congress is from September 9 – 11.

“The ANCYL in KZN would like to offer its sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

