Lesufi expected to reshuffle provincial cabinet in Gauteng

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi will take over as the province’s new premier on Thursday.

Lesufi, who succeeds David Makhura, is expected to announce his new cabinet once he is formally elected and sworn in as the province’s number one citizen.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the premier-elect said he is humbled by the ANC leadership which chose him to be the premier, saying he accepts the nomination with “humility and an open hand”.

“This movement is a glorious movement that has gone through difficulties, it has gone through pain and insults, and for it to say amongst all of us we think you are the right person to represent us, it humbles me, and I accept that with humility and I accept that with an open hand,” said Lesufi.

He said he will continue to learn and draw inspiration from Makhura’s leadership, noting that his exit has left him with mixed emotions, because the Makhura has been a part of his life for a long time.

“I want to thank him from the bottom of our hearts for the manner in which he conducted himself, and the manner in which he has led us both in government and also in the ANC.

“Comrade Makhura has been in my life 80% of my life. From my student days, youth days, ANC days, and government days. So, when I said he left me with mixed emotions, it’s because comrade Makhura is a teacher, he is a scholar.”

According to Lesufi, Makhura is a scholar who has always been far ahead of them all but “as a leader, obviously, you will [deal with] negative statements, and I think there have been many since he said he would resign, and it’s people who only read headlines but they don’t go deeper to go through the reports and many other documents that are public documents”.

ANC secretary-general in Gauteng TK Nciza confirmed that Lesufi is the most favourable and suitable candidate for the premiership and hailed Makhura as an exemplary leader.

He said Makhura has laid a solid foundation for the party to rebuild and transform as it approaches the 2024 general election. “As we reach closer to the 2024 election, we are confident that the foundation laid by David Makhura will enable us to build a stronger campaign to gear up towards reclaiming the ANC hegemony in the province.

“In comrade Makhura, we had such a leader in such that the PEC [provincial executive committee] would like to take this moment to wish comrade Makhura well as he continues to work in the organisation in our communities.”

Makhura handed in his resignation letter to the Gauteng provincial government on Tuesday, confirming that he will step down as premier and member of the legislature effective from Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Makhura said: “I have handed a letter to the speaker, honourable Ntombi Mekgwe, to tender my resignation from the position of the premier of Gauteng and a member of Gauteng provincial legislature, effective from October 6 2022.

“I would like to thank faith-based organisations, organised business, civil society, sports bodies and the people of our province for the unwavering support they gave to the Gauteng government during my tenure.

“Collectively, we had challenges but counted many successes. I have no doubt of your continued support to the incoming leadership collective of our province.”

Premier @David_Makhura hands over his resignation letter to the Speaker of the @GPLegislature

