Lesufi urges SACP to back Bela Act in its current form

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has called for the SACP to endorse the implementation of the Basic Education Legislation Act in its current form.

Speaking at the SACP’s 5th Special Congress on Thursday morning, Lesufi revealed that the SA Democratic Teachers Union has already written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to implement the bill by December 13 and not allow any further delays.

“We urge this conference to add its voice. To add your voice as the SACP, you bring an end to the discrimination and indignity of our children,” Lesufi said.

“Never and never again should our children be decided whether they can enter school premises on the basis of their skin colour or the language they speak.”

The Gauteng premier further said that the ANC should be brave in the way it handles the Bela Act conundrum.

He said: “The agenda of the Bela Act if it fails, there is no way the agenda of the NHI [National Health Insurance] will succeed.

“This is the period where we should stand together for the sake of our children and country. It is a period where cowards should step aside and let the brave move forward.

“Periods like this want us to strengthen our forces.”

Resolution reached

Recently, AfriForum, Solidarity, Solidarity Network, and Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube revealed that they had, through Nedlac (National Economic Development and Labour Council) consultations, reached a resolution that will not require amendments for now.

A representative from the Presidency was also part of the discussions. The settlement involves the assertion that the Bela Act will no longer be implemented by this month.

This is to allow national policies and regulations to be developed to determine that schools that are running at full capacity may not receive instructions to change their language and admission policy.

Ramaphosa signed the bill into law on September 13 but said that he would be suspending the implementation of two clauses in the bill for a three-month consultation period.

Gwarube took a firm stance at the time, refusing to attend the signing ceremony and arguing that the legislation, in its current form, does not adequately represent millions of learners nationwide.

The government of national unity’s clearing house mechanism also discussed the matter on Tuesday, which will determine a way forward.

Our schools must be our schools

Clause 4 of the Bela Act provides for a provincial head of education to override a school’s language policy, an authority that currently rests with school governing bodies.

On Wednesday, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said the stance taken by AfriForum and Solidarity is unacceptable, adding that there should not be any “Afrikaans” schools in South Africa.

“Our schools must be our schools, whether the dominant language in the school is Afrikaans or any other language is something else,” Mapaila said.

“So, South African children who do not speak the language cannot go to these schools, and they [Solidarity and AfriForum] want to insist that only one language can be spoken in the schools; we cannot accept that.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content