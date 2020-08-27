Letter summoning Magashule emerges on eve of special meeting

As the ANC put final touches to the preparations of a special meeting of its top brass tomorrow, a letter has emerged in which the party’s integrity commission requested an audience with the organisation’s general secretary, Ace Magashule.

The committee, led by party veteran George Mashamba, wants Magashule to explain himself on the comments he made in July that he would not step aside because of corruption allegations.

In the letter, dated 22 August, Mashamba said they had hoped to meet with Magashule on Saturday to clarify and discuss his comments.

However, the commission has acknowledged that Magashule would be attending a special meeting of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) at the weekend.

“We therefore request your audience at any time of your convenience during the coming week,” Mashamba said.

Magashule becomes the latest senior leader of the ANC in the cross hairs of the commission.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo was recently told by the commission to step down from his government post and his position as the head of the party’s political school.

Masondo is accused of abusing state resources by involving the Hawks to resolve a domestic dispute with a woman he was romantically involved with.

But Sunday World has reported that there were growing concerns in the ruling party over the capacity of the commission and its wide-reaching powers to recall members of national executive such as ministers, their deputies and senior leaders of the ANC

Author



George Matlala