Liebenberg must be held accountable for ‘racist’ behaviour – DA

The DA is expected to take former president Jacob Zuma’s backer Louis Liebenberg to the Equality Court over his despicable utterances.

In an audio recording leaked to the media at the weekend, the businessman can be heard saying the apartheid government should have wiped out the then epicentre of political campaigns in Soweto with an atomic bomb.

In the audio, which the DA has lambasted as the use of “racist language”, Liebenberg can also be heard using the k-word many times.

It is not the first time Liebenberg is caught in a compromising situation. According to DA spokesperson on sport, arts and culture, Veronica van Dyk, the party reported Liebenberg to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in 2020 over a leaked video in which he was seen imitating President Cyril Ramaphosa and deduced that being black allows one to be corrupt.

“In 2020 when a video clip of Liebenberg imitating Cyril [Ramaphosa], speaking crudely and inferring that being black gives you a license to be corrupt, emerged, the DA reported Liebenberg to the SAHRC,” said Van Dyk.

“However, the commission ruled that the complaint did not meet the hate speech threshold and was therefore rejected in terms of section 10(1) of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.”

Van Dyk added that the DA condemns acts of racism and would be taking action against the “racist” businessman.

“Following the revelation of newly leaked audio, where Liebenberg allegedly was recorded using crude, racist language, the DA will lay a complaint with the Equality Court to ensure that he is held to account for his despicable utterances.

“The DA strongly condemns any form of discrimination, including racism, which has no place in our society.”

Jacob Zuma’s benefactor Louis Liebenberg in another SHOCKING racist voice recording refers to black people saying “ we have been in the country longer than the k****r, & suddenly BEE comes and now he gets everything free because he is a k****r” He uses the “K” word frequently pic.twitter.com/xLy93MEvYf — Goolam (@goolammv) October 16, 2022

