REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: South Africans saddened by the death of Archbishop Tutu

By Nompilo Zulu
GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - 22 October 1999: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu leans on his wife Leah after being discharged from the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He was successfully treated with cryosurgery for prostate cancer at the hospital. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)

Johannesburg – South Africa has suffered another great loss in 2021, following the announcement of the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his profound sadness, South  Africans also took to social media to share their messages of condolences.

“We share this moment of deep loss with Mam Leah Tutu, the Archbishop’s soulmate and source of strength and insight, who has made a monumental contribution in her own right to our freedom and to the development of our democracy. We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Take a look at how some people reacted to Tutu’s death on Twitter below:

 

Also read: Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away

Ramaphosa congratulates Archbishop Desmond Tutu on his 90th birthday

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes