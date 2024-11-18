Mabe restricted from selling Steyn City property, Porsche 911 GTS

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order against Groen Mintirho linked to Pule Mabe, who is the former member of parliament and ANC spokesperson.

The preservation order was granted by the Special Tribunal over suspected procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment (GDARD) and the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM).

Restricted from selling property

According to a statement by the SIU, it restricts Mabe from selling, leasing, transferring, or dealing with some assets including a property at Steyn City and a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

“The SIU’s investigation, initiated under Presidential Proclamation No. R15 of 2021, uncovered significant irregularities in the procurement of 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles valued at R27 599 250 for a waste management project.

“Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates non-compliance with procurement regulations, misinterpretation, and failure to deliver contracted services,” reads the statement in part.

The SIU has also submitted a review application to the Special Tribunal to cancel the tender award and recover the money that was unlawfully paid to Groen Mintirho.

The SIU asserted that its findings showed that public funds were mismanaged, leading to losses of over R25 million. There were also fraudulent activities related to the tender awards and payments, as well as illegal financial transfers benefiting certain individuals and organisations.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content