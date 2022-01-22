Mabuyane defends Mathabatha endorsement of Ramaphosa for second term

Johannesburg – The Eastern Cape Premier and the Chairman of the ANC in the province Oscar Mabuyane has come up in support of his Limpopo counterpart, Stanley Mathabatha in endorsing President Cyril Ramaphosa for the second term.

Mathabatha endorsed Ramaphosa for the second term during the ANC 110 celebrations at Polokwane, claiming that it was view from several regions who had elective conferences in Limpopo.

But the ANC Limpopo Secretary Soviet Lekganyane rubbished that, saying that it has never been discussed by the province.

Mabuyane was speaking at his home town of Ngcobo at the ANC 110 celebrations.

He said: “I hear some people criticising the Limpopo Chairperson. Stan Mathabatha comrades has done nothing wrong in saying the people of Limpopo want to see progress and stability.”

Mabuyane said it was important for the ANC to speak with clarity, to create a stability and investor friendly atmosphere. He said those who want Ramaphosa out would throw away the Zondo Commission report which will be implemented under the leadership of Ramaphosa.

“We are supporting Ramaphosa because he is the only president who has put his foot down for the renewal of ANC and we will support him as long as he is doing the right thing,” said Mabuyane.

He praised Ramaphosa for being the voice of vaccination in Africa and said it is through his efforts that Aspen is producing Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Gqeberha and that he has open another vaccine production plant in Cape Town.

Mabuyane said the ANC has been infiltrated by opportunists who have no interest in the wellbeing of the organisation but are filled with self interests.

On the burning of the Parliament, Mabuyane has likened it with the looting which took place at KZN and Gauteng last year.

“The burning of a parliament is not a mistake, it is not something done by someone who is mentally disturbed, if he was mentally disturbed he could have torched other things.

It is a similar kind of behaviour to that of looting we saw last year,” said Mabuyane.

