Mabuyane says he is ready to fill DD Mabuza’s shoes

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is hoping to use the apparent falling out between deputy president candidate Paul Mashatile and the leadership of the party in KwaZulu Natal to propel the campaign of Oscar Mabuyane to be the second-in-command when the ruling party holds its elective conference next month.

Mabuyane is in the running for the position of deputy president against Mashatile, who is a front runner for the position. While maintaining support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term, the leadership of the party in the Eastern Cape, one of the organisation’s biggest in terms of membership, is courting their KZN counterparts to throw their weight behind Mabuyane.

The ANC Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the provincial leadership will meet with KZN, among other provinces to lobby and consolidate nominated candidates.

“We’re not just talking to KZN, we’re talking to all the provinces, formal and informal. We’re going all out to campaign for our candidate and for the spot in the top six.”

However, Magqashela made it clear that meeting with the KZN PEC won’t change the Eastern Cape’s support for Ramaphosa’s second term.

The two provinces differ on their presidential candidates. KZN is campaigning for Dr Zweli Mkhize succeed Ramaphosa, while the Eastern Cape supports Ramaphosa.

“Our position on presidential candidates remains the same as our last meeting but we are open to discuss other positions. Mkhize won’t be the only talking point, a lot has changed since our last meeting, they now have Mdu [Mdumiseni Ntuli] who is part of that PEC, leading the pack for the SG nominations. So, those should be some of the talking points,” said Magqashela.

When asked about reports that KZN threatened to withdraw its support for Mashatile whom they backed for the position of the deputy president, Magqashela said he only read about it in the media.

“We’ve heard such reports from the media, but we haven’t spoken with KZN about that, we don’t know if it’s true and if so who do they support now. If that’s the case that would assist our cause,” said Magqashela.

Mashatile said there was never a deal between him and the KZN leadership that he would mobilize support for their preferred presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize.

“There was never such a promise. When the processes of national conference started, I got lot of nominations from KZN, there was no discussion that nominate me and I will bring support for so and so. In fact when that process started, there was not even mention of who will be president in KZN. I never committed to anybody. I have never gone to Gauteng and said nominate so and so. I thought it is not correct. Allow the branches to be free…”

Meanwhile, Mabuyane said he is delighted that his name is in the ballot box and said he was going to engage every delegate for support.

He garnered the least nominations of 397, with only seven nominations outside of the Eastern Cape compared to his rivals Paul Mashatile who received 1791 and Ronald Lamola with 427 and got nominations across provinces.

Mabuyane said branch nominations and conference delegates are a different ball game.

“I didn’t lobby before but I’m now in the ballot box and the ground is fertile. I’m going to lobby every delegate from every province, every region and every branch,” said Mabuyane.

