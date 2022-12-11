Mabuyane warns ANC MPs from Eastern Cape who intend to vote against the party line on panel report.

The Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has warned the party members of parliament from the province of consequences if they vote for the adoption of Section 89 impeachment report on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mabuyane said the ANC NEC has given the directive on how the party members of parliament must vote but there are those who said they will vote with their consciences.

Addressing the Eastern Cape delegates that will be attending the party’s 55th national conference at Nasrec later this week, Mabuyane said: “When we talk of unity comrades we must maintain it even if we disagree, that will be the unity of purpose.

When there’s collective decisions, it becomes our line of march. If you are a member of parliament from the Eastern Cape and you’re planning to vote with your conscience, you must know that you’re doing that at your own peril.”

He said there is nothing that should prevent the former heads of state, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki should find a way of assessing issues with Ramaphosa instead of using public platforms to raise their opinions of him

“It must be easy for comrade JZ to pick up a phone and call comrade Cyril and say I want to have coffee with you, I want to raise these issues with you. Similarly with TM. We can’t have the ANC being destroyed from the top like a prima stove which dies from its head,” said Mabuyane.

He reiterated the Eastern Cape support for the step-aside and said the delegates from the province are going to the conference to defend it and strengthen it by closing all loopholes in it.

“Scrapping step aside is not an option. We did not support the resolution for convenience, but we believed it would deter the ANC members from wrongdoing in the society because the ANC is the leader of the society.

Step aside may not be popular for the people that are implicated in wrong doings but for the millions of people of this country who love and vote the ANC, step aside is the right policy to protect the image of the organisation,” said Mabuyane.

He said Ramaphosa is aware of the Hawks investigation, Reserve Bank and other investigations, and said he knows what to do when there’s an outcome from those investigations.

Sources close to Mabuyane’s campaign for deputy presidency said there’s an agreement between the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga to consolidate support for Mabuyane for DP and the Eastern Cape will support Lamola for treasurer general.

However, Lamola said that it’s not a final position but a view that is still being canvassed.

“At this stage it’s a view that has emerged but there’s nothing that is finalised. We are allowing the processes of those discussions to unfold, until it’s finalised I won’t be able to confirm nor deny anything,” said Lamola.

