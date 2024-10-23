Magashule’s party slams sleepists in Ramaphosa’s GNU

Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) has taken potshots at the ANC after images recently surfaced on social media showing some governing party leaders dozing off during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s parliamentary address.

The image depicts, among others, Magashule’s former ANC colleagues, Sisisi Tolashe, the Social Development Minister, and Mondli Gungubele, the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, who appear to be sleeping.

The footage, according to the former ANC secretary-general’s party, serves as a stark metaphor for South Africa’s current state of affairs.

“This act is a clear metaphor for the reality South Africans face every day — a government fast asleep, indifferent to the struggles of its citizens,” said Act spokesperson Rev Mohau Khumalo this week in a statement.

“South Africa is falling apart under the ANC’s governance, and the image of its leaders dozing off in a critical gathering is nothing short of an insult to every South African who wakes up daily to the harsh reality of unemployment, poverty, and a failing economy.”

Shocking unemployment figures

Khumalo stated that snoozefests had become the norm in government, while unemployment remained a critical concern, standing at a rate of 33.9%, with youth unemployment at a shocking 62.1% and millions of people unemployed.

“The ANC, once a party of liberation, has become a party in permanent slumber, detached from the pressing issues facing the country.

“The failures of the Ramaphosa administration are clear for everyone to see.”

He said that service delivery is another area where the government has faltered, with loadshedding and water shortages becoming everyday occurrences as infrastructure continues to deteriorate.

He said critics often accused Ramaphosa of being indecisive, and the image of his colleagues asleep during his address amplified this perception.

“The image of ANC leaders sleeping during their own president’s address is more than just a humorous blunder — it is a direct reflection of the lack of leadership and urgency in government.”

Push for change

Khumalo continued: “A country in crisis demands a president and leadership that is alert, decisive, and ready to act.

“Instead, South Africans have a government that is too comfortable, too complacent, and too detached from the everyday struggles of its people.”

He said ACT was urging South Africans to push for change.

“ACT firmly believes that the future of South Africa cannot be entrusted to a party in permanent slumber.

“We call on all South Africans to recognise the failure of the ANC and demand a government that is awake to the challenges of the nation.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content