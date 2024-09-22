Politics

Mahumapelo calls on ANC to shrink NEC

By Bongani Mdakane
Supra Mahumapelo proposal
Former North West ANC strongman Supra Mahumapelo proposes a reduction in branch card-carrying membership. / Bongiwe Mchunu

ANC member of parliament Supra Mahumapelo has proposed that the party reduce the number of its national executive committee (NEC) members and include one member from each of the nine provinces to promote inclusivity.

This will also help eradicate an entrenched culture where monied members buy branches to elect them to the NEC.

