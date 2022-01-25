Malema confirms disbandment of PCT and all structures in Limpopo

Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) President Julius Malema has confirmed that the party’s central command team has disbanded its Provincial Command Team (PCT) and all structures in Limpopo.

The decision comes after the comparatively poor performance of the party in the province in the 2021 Local Government Election.

Malema says the party has seen a serious decline in Limpopo, with the EFF losing 25 councillors.

“We can’t fold our arms and say Jossey is our friend, therefore we can’t do anything,” he said.

Malema urged the newly deployed PCT and all members of the EFF to conduct themselves in a disciplined manner.

He further suggested that the governing party African National Congress (ANC) is siphoning money from the party hence it is unable to pay its staff.

Comparing the two parties, Malema further affirmed that the EFF does not temper with its employee’s salaries in cases when funds are not enough to see through certain projects.

“In the EFF we don’t just pay workers, we give them a bonus on their birthday. Without fail,” Malema said.

The EFF, led by Malema who hails from Limpopo’s biggest township, Seshego has previously disbanded the Eastern Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal in 2016 with the aim of rebuilding the party in those provinces.

