Malema wants Mabuza to replace embattled Ramaphosa

Deputy President David Mabuza might celebrate Christmas as president of the country, according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who said he must be sworn in should President Cyril Ramaphosa agree to step aside.

Malema was speaking at a press conference at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House, the organisation’s headquarters, in Marshalltown on Monday.

Ramaphosa is facing a backlash following the release of the Section 89 Independent Panel report which found that he may have violated multiple clauses in the constitution including the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which governs the prevention of bribery and corruption, and section 96(2) of the constitution.

The panel also found that the president committed serious misconduct by conflicting his private life and his official responsibilities.

Ramaphosa’s fate is set to be deliberated upon at the National Assembly on Tuesday, where MPs will vote on a Section 89 impeachment inquiry against the president.

After the panel released its report, calls for him to step aside gained momentum. While others are pushing for an early election, where another president will be elected, Malema believes this is unnecessary, as there is already a deputy who rightfully should succeed Ramaphosa in the unlikely event that he agrees to step aside.

“Why are we being told that DD [Mabuza] can’t be president of South Africa, that we must go to elections to avoid DD? DD is our deputy president. We are saying the office of the deputy president is useless and that it cannot be occupied by this man you’re all so scared of today, it’s not true, you’re not scared of DD.

“… You are saying we must be scared of a man there is no evidence against and cherish a man who has committed a crime and we have overwhelming evidence, this hypocrisy will not be sustainable.”

Malema questioned the ANC’s decision to appoint Mabuza as deputy president, highlighting that if he had been found in a compromising and legally questionable situation, he would not have been elected to his position.

“There is nothing wrong with DD, and as a result just be ready, tighten your seatbelts, we are likely to eat beetroots, Christmas Day with DD as the president. As you have your several colours, DD will be delivering a Christmas message.”

According to Malema, being deputy warrants Mabuza to take over as president of the country.

Malema also called out the former premier of Mpumalanga Mathews Phosa, saying he must get rid of his fear of Mabuza leading the country.

“Mathews Phosa must leave his fear or jealousy of DD, because he can’t go and defend crime on the basis that he doesn’t like DD, that his fight with DD makes him so blind to defend crime, we know him to be one of the fearless leaders this country has produced.”

“If DD is a criminal, let him come in, we are going to arrest him too.” said Malema.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author