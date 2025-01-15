Mashaba appoints Kekana new ActionSA deputy president

ActionSA has announced a merger with a smaller political party, Forum 4 Service Delivery. The merger is aimed at solidifying their campaign to contest the local government elections to be held next year.

This follows the results brought by the national elections last year in May, where 70% of the seats in parliament were allocated to parties that formed the government of national unity (GNU), which comprised various political parties such as ANC, DA, IFP, PA and PAC among others.

At the media briefing, held at the Raddison Red Hotel in Rosebank, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba also revealed the appointment of the president of Forum 4 Service Delivery, Dr Mbahare Kekana, as ActionSA’s new deputy president.

Uncertainty within the GNU

Mashaba said the GNU was uncertain, under policy paralysis while the progressive caucus was proving ineffective. The progressive caucus is made up of some parties opposed to the GNU.

He pointed out that it was becoming increasingly obvious that South Africa needed a growing national political party that would hold the country together.

Mashaba stated that there was a need to be delicate. This especially when one considers that we are approaching a local government election. And notwithstanding the focus on national politics, the reality is that the greatest crises facing South Africans are of a local government nature.

He said: “It is failures at this level that are seeing infrastructure collapse that is disrupting services, endangering the health of communities and destroying local economies. And it is in preparation for this vital election that ActionSA saw it fit to assess its approach at a time when so many South Africans are looking for an alternative but are confronted with too many organisations that appear to exist for reasons known more to themselves than to South Africans.

Engagements with like-minded parties

“ActionSA has begun a programme of engagements with like-minded political parties with the explicit strategy of exploring opportunities to co-operate and unite the opposition space.”

Mashaba said he was delighted to report that there is growing political will to engage in the discussions of putting the interests of South Africans first towards dealing with service delivery and political discourse.

“Shortly after ActionSA’s refusal to join the so-called GNU and our exit from the Multi-Party Charter, Dr Kekana approached me to discuss the possibility of our parties coming together.

“I have been impressed by his vision and his selflessness in doing what he knows is correct for his party, its supporters and the people who look to the Forum 4 Service Delivery for leadership. The Forum 4 Service Delivery was a natural first choice for ActionSA,” said Mashaba.

Inroads into local government

Despite not being represented in the national assembly, Forum 4 Service Delivery has made remarkable inroads in the local government terrain.

Forum 4 Service Delivery has managed to secure 38 municipal seats in five provinces.

Kekana said: “When ActionSA cut its umbilical cord with the DA, we saw it as a right time to say ‘now we can go and talk to ActionSA, so that we confront a directionless ANC and the opportunistic DA’.

Focus on upcoming local government elections

“The 2024 national elections showed us that the current situation in our country demands a fundamental shift in the political landscape. Our people have not yet found a political home that can address their needs. Hence, the ActionSA as an umbrella will address such issues.”

He said the combination of Frum 4 Service Delivery and ActionSA will assist both parties to work together in a shared commitment towards building the nation and providing service delivery to the people.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content