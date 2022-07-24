Mashatile hauls IPC over the coals

The ANC in the Free State is racing against time to elect a new leadership after the party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile read them the riot act in a letter to the interim provincial committee (IPC).

In the letter, addressed to provincial co-ordinator Paseka Nompondo, sent on 15 July, Mashatile said the NEC had taken a decision that the IPC should prepare for the provincial elective conference, which should be held in September.

Mashatile said this was only to happen based on the submission of the monthly progress report.

“The IPC is urged to focus on assisting branches to hold bi-annual branch general meetings (BBGMs) and to desist from disbanding structures,” said Mashatile.

After Mashatile’s hard-hitting letter, Nompondo wrote an emergency letter to all the leaders of Free State ANC regions including Fezile Dabi, Lejweleputswa, Mangaung, Thabo Mofutsanyana and Xhariep.

In the letter, Nompondo said the IPC had, in a meeting held on July 11 and 12, resolved to disband interim regional committees where their term had ended on September 24 2021. “As a consequence, the IPC in the same meeting appointed new IRCs (interim regional committees) in the five ANC regions. The mandate of the IRC is to assist branches to hold BBGMs in preparation for the regional conferences, which should be held by no

later than 30 September.”

IPC spokesperson Oupa Khoabane said the IPC discussed Mashatile’s letter, and the provincial leadership will engage with him on some issues which need to be elevated to the NEC.

