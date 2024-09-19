Mashatile postpones NCOP briefing amid health issues

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has postponed his briefing at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that was scheduled for Thursday.

Mashatile was set to address the Council on the seventh administration’s plans to enhance municipal performance and tackle service delivery challenges in certain municipalities.

This decision follows advice from his medical team. They recommended that he take a week off from official duties following his collapse on stage while delivering a speech on Saturday. This happened at the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations at Valoyi Cultural Village in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Heat exhaustion

Shortly after the incident, acting spokesperson Keith Khoza stated that the deputy president was recovering well. He clarified that the loss of consciousness was attributed to heat.

Khoza said that Mashatile was out of danger. However, he needed to adhere to his medical team’s instructions by withdrawing from official duties.

The second reason for postponing the briefing was the passing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. His funeral is taking place on Thursday at the Durban ICC.

Mashatile believes it best to allow the deceased’s former colleagues to pay their last respects. Those who will support the family at the funeral.

“The deputy president, as he has demonstrated since his appointment to office during the 6th Administration, takes parliamentary oversight extremely seriously and has worked tirelessly during his time in office to boost the national executive’s accountability to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

“As such, he will work closely with the NCOP chairperson to find a suitable date for the rescheduling of the session. This will be done… as soon as possible,” said Khoza.

Alternative arrangements to be made for session

The office of the deputy president and the NCOP would make alternative arrangements for the postponed session, he said.

Khoza said Mashatile looked forward to the opportunity to inform Parliament about the Government of National Unity’s efforts to improve municipal governance and service delivery.

As well as to accelerate land reform and boost South Africa’s agricultural output and food security. And implement plans to combat crime, including the growing issues of criminal extortion. These and other forms of economic sabotage.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content