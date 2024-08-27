Mashatile wants parliament to create quality legislation timeously

Deputy President Paul Mashatile insists that the three spheres of government must take the district development model seriously to ensure better cooperation within government.

Mashatile was speaking at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) three-sphere planning session on Tuesday.

He stated that national, provincial, and local governments need to move away from an individualistic mindset.

Mashatile suggested that budgeting, planning, and implementation should be discussed within the three spheres of government.

He mentioned that members of the executive across the three spheres of government should expect a continuation of structured engagements on critical issues affecting provinces.

These engagements involve the national executive and the NCOP

Mashatile explained that part of their responsibilities, as leaders of government business in parliament, is to introduce measures to enhance the quality of legislation.

“So, it is not just that we will bring legislation timeously and make sure that legislation is passed. But we must make sure that the quality of the legislation is proper,” he said.

Pleased with performance of the NCOP

“Secondly, we will monitor the implementation of these pieces of legislation.

“I am very pleased with the NCOP’s performance in processing legislation during the sixth parliament.

“Only five bills lapsed in the NCOP during the sixth parliament, but they have since been revised and are currently under the NCOP committee.”

He added that the NCOP and its new delegates should focus more on the consideration and processing of priority legislation. These include bills with Constitutional Court deadlines.

Mashatile said he would work closely with the NCOP to ensure that priority legislation is implemented timeously.

“We will continue to encourage members of the executive council to avail themselves when called to appear before parliamentary committees and fulfil their constitutional obligations.”

He acknowledged that they were often challenged with the scheduling of the presiding officer, as Wednesdays clash with cabinet meetings.

However, he stated that this matter would be resolved as they commit to working with the NCOP.

