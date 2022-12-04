Mavuso Msimang reiterates calls for resignation of President

The ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has reiterated the calls for resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa due to a cloud hanging over his head over the Phala Phala Farm saga and the findings of parliament’s Section 89 panel report.

The panel, headed by former chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of some sections of the Constitution including the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) by acting in a manner that is inconsistent with his office.

Responding to a set of questions from the Sunday World Msimang said the section 89 panel report puts more questions to Ramaphosa’s credibility and the three-member panel is made up of people who have professional competency to do so.

He said: “Although they do not say he is guilty of any of this, I sincerely believe that when there’s a cloud of this nature over your head, until it is cleared it is not proper that anyone continues heading up an organisation, let alone country, where he is expected to pronounce on issues of corruption. I think the S89 panel report places him in an invidious position.”

Msimang said Ramaphosa cannot effectively discharge his responsibilities while facing allegations that concerns the PRECCA and his own admission about the presence of foreign currency hidden in the couches of his Phala Phala Farm raise more disturbing questions despite his claims that they were from the sale of game.

He said he is aware that some of the people that are calling for Ramaphosa’s head are doing so to settle scores.

“Or, they would like him to go because he has exposed their corruption. I’m not there. Actually, I think if he resigned, the country would face a leadership crisis because none of the people wanting to be president are as good as him,” said Msimang.

