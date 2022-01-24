REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
MEC Albert Fritz suspended

By Sunday World
MITCHELLS PLAIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Western Cape Provincial Minister of Community Safety Fritz Albert engages with teenagers during the Youth Safety Ambassador Programme on June 10, 2021 in Mitchells Plain, South Africa. According to a media release, the programme currently has more than 1000 Safety Ambassadors placed at different institutions around the province. This project forms part of the Violence Prevention component of the Provincial Safety Plan. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

Johannesburg – Premier Alan Winde has appointed the MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, as the acting Community Safety MEC while Albert Fritz has been suspended.

This comes after Fritz had been caught up in a scandal after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him by employees.

The announcement also comes after his request to be excused as provincial DA leader until end of February was approved by the party.

To read more political news and views, click here.

