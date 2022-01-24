MEC Albert Fritz suspended

Johannesburg – Premier Alan Winde has appointed the MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, as the acting Community Safety MEC while Albert Fritz has been suspended.

This comes after Fritz had been caught up in a scandal after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him by employees.

The announcement also comes after his request to be excused as provincial DA leader until end of February was approved by the party.

