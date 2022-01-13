Minister Lindiwe Sisulu reacts to Zondo’s comments amid article

Johannesburg-The Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has reacted to the comments that were made by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during his media briefing.

Sisulu took to social media to react to the comments made at the media briefing which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have noted the comments made by the Acting Chief Justice Zondo and they will be engaged with at an appropriate time in an appropriate platform, “she wrote.

EFF leader Julius Malema also took to social media to express how he feels about the comments made by Zondo regarding Sisulu.

“Lindiwe Sisulu must never allow anyone on the payroll of CR17 to bully her. If she has taken a political position, she must stand by it. Zondo might have taken Zuma to jail but will never tell us what to think & say… we are not scared of him & he must know that,” he wrote.

Acting Chief Justice Zondo slams Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s comments

Watch live: Zondo responds to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece

