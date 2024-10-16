‘Minister McKenzie abused taxpayer funds at the Olympics’ – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has dragged the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, to the registrar for the Ethics and Members Interests Committee.

They are accusing him of misusing taxpayer’s money during his visit to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

McKenzie revealed on Wednesday that R804, 590.71 was spent for the trip. Ground transport cost R454, 005 and flights were R215 976.36. Accommodation was calculated at R113 271 – the rest was shared amongst insurance and S&T.

Denied attending the Olympic Games

Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF national spokesperson, said they also reported McKenzie for dishonesty in public domain. He contradicted his own parliamentary response to a question for a written reply. This was where he allegedly denied attending the Olympic Games, Mathys said.

She said McKenzie has demonstrated a lack of attention to his department’s work. This he did by writing to the acting Director General of Sports, Arts, and Culture to clarify the expenses from his trip to the Olympic Games.

She further insists that in his relentless pursuit of public approval and obsession with praise, he has officially linked himself to wasteful spending, acknowledging his attendance at the Olympics.

Mathys said all members of parliament and members of the executive should be selfless. They should have integrity, be objective, remain open, be honest, and show leadership.

She highlights that it is their strong belief that McKenzie breached the principles of the Code of Ethical Conduct. This he did by misusing taxpayer funds for excessive travel and accommodation expenses in Paris.

Breaching of provisions of ethical codes

The red berets also accused him of breaching provisions of the ethical codes found in Section 5. These include upholding the oath or affirmation taken by the member, among others.

“Through his conduct, Gayton McKenzie has not only violated the Code of Ethical Conduct, but the Ministerial Handbook. [It] guides Members of the Executive on how to utilise public funds. This in relation to their duties and in specific relation to international travel,” said Mathys.

