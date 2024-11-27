MK Party will not entertain war declared by EFF – Mpofu

Dali Mpofu, the national high command member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), has stated that the party will not consider any war that the EFF declares.

According to Mpofu, the MKP feels that it cannot act irrationally and attack other black parties that are working to achieve complete black liberation.

He was speaking at a press conference at Anka’s Kitchen in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, ahead of the party’s first anniversary celebration on Saturday at Vosloorus Stadium.

Mpofu made it clear that the MKP will not respond to any insults the EFF throws at the party or any of its members.

This comes after Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, publicly declared the MK Party to be an enemy.

Malema further emphasised his point by declaring that the EFF intended to seize Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Setting a good example

This will cover all of the legal fees that the former president failed to pay them, he said.

Mpofu added that since the MK Party held the majority, the Progressive Caucus would not be impacted in the slightest by the declared war, which they have no interest in fighting.

According to him, this meant that the MK Party needed to set an example and provide guidance to other smaller black parties in the caucus and the nation.

“The organisation has made itself clear about the debates with other organisations; our members are bound by the constitution not to respond to any provocations. In particular, not to attack other progressive forces,” said Mpofu.

“We will never declare any black organisation as our enemy. The word ‘enemy’ is a strong one.”

He emphasised that the MKP was still a young party that was still establishing its structures and would have grown sufficiently strong by the second anniversary, saying that people should not overstate the political tensions.

