Mkhwebane, Mchunu parachuted to top MK Party provincial posts

Impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been elected as the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) provincial convener for Mpumalanga.

This comes after Mkhwebane dumped the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week. She cited that she needed a break from politics and to be with her family.

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier and ANC deputy provincial chairperson Willies Mchunu was also was elected MK Party provincial convener for KZN.

Mkhwebane joined EFF after removal as public protector

Mkhwebane joined the EFF last year after being removed as the public protector. She announced her resignation from the party after she lost a long legal battle for R10-million gratuity. The Pretoria High Court ruled that she did not deserve.

Mkhwebane, who was immediately parachuted to a higher position in the party, confirmed that the MK Party was her new home.

“I joined the MK Party because I felt that it is a home which understands the persecution of a black person. The oppression and the challenges. I could relate with the constitution of the MK Party. Because it is what is needed to liberate the people. I am not lost, I am home,” said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwabane’s move comes after her husband David Skosana was in June named as an MK Party member of parliament.

Ex-Public protector claims she was never poached

She said it was critical that it be understood that she was not poached as she moved in between progressive parties.

Mkhwebane said it should not be entertained that people are moving from one progressive party to another. She said that this was just to fight.

“Let’s just focus on how we can take these progressive parties forward. And discuss how we can work together to change the status quo,” said Mkhwebane.

Mchunu excited in new role at MK Party

Mchunu said his previous party, the ANC, was incapable of doing certain things that would benefit the working class.

He said the people of KZN also had aspirations that even he could not assist with while he was still the premier. But he believed that the MK Party was capable of bringing change.

“I have stated many reasons [as to why I joined the MK Party] in my resignation letter. Therefore, I will forward that resignation letter. But it is important to indicate that at that stage I did not indicate which party appealed to me.

“It is only now that I can tell the people of SA, particularly KZN, that I had interactions with the leaders of the MK Party.”

In his resignation letter, he stated that he was unhappy with the Government of National Unity. And he was also unhappy with the Government of Provincial Unity. He cited that he did not believe he could contribute effectively to the country while with the ANC.

