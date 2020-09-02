Breaking News

Moodey slams Zille as he quits DA

By Kabelo Khumalo
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 9: Premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, talks to the Sunday Times. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

The DA has been rocked by yet another resignation of a senior leader.
This time around the official opposition party’s Gauteng leader John Moodey, who was key in the so-called black caucus of the party, called it quits.

Moodey was in the race to be the next DA leader when the organisation holds its elective conference in October. He said he no longer felt comfortable in the party, adding that the organisation’s federal chairperson, Helen Zille, remained in office although her controversial tweets on racism caused the party irreparable harm.

“After much soul-searching, I have reached a point where I am unable to defend these insensitive utterances and statements,” he said. The party said in a statement that Moodey’s resignation was unfortunate and unnecessary, adding that he was making a mistake.


“John has cited alleged unfairness through the charges he faces before our Federal Legal Commission. We confirm that due process was followed, as it always has been. We reject the allegation that these charges amount to a witch-hunt against him,” the party said in a statement.

“It is very unfortunate that he plays the race card to justify his decision to avoid due process,” it added. Late last year, the party was rocked by the resignation of its former leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who launched his new party at the weekend.

