Motion to remove Phalatse as Joburg mayor falls flat

The minority parties in the Joburg city council were left with an egg on their face on Thursday after they withdrew the motion of no confidence against mayor Mpho Phalatse, without providing reasons for the U-turn.

The motion was tabled by both the African Independent Congress (AIC) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM)

An emotional AIC leader in Johannesburg, Margaret Arnolds, suggested they did not have the required numbers to unseat Phalatse. She said the decision was made with a “heavy heart”, without elaborating further.

Phalatse has been in the ring with council members over the mayorship battle for the past two months, after she was ousted through a motion of no confidence in September. She dragged the matter to court, contesting the constitutionality of the manner in which the sitting that facilitated her removal was convened.

She argued that the meeting was convened in an irregular manner and disputed the election of ANC’s Dada Morero as the new mayor. She wanted the court to declare the city’s speaker Colleen Makhubele’s notice to convene the meeting unlawful and invalid. According to Phalatse, Makhubele did not follow the rules of council. Phalatse argued further that the council rules warrant that motions of no confidence be submitted 14 days prior to the meeting.

After Phalatse returned to her office, another motion was tabled, however, it was put off the agenda after she threatened to take legal action against Makhubele, claiming that she is harming the integrity of the city.

Some council members confirmed at the time that Phalatse may have survived the first motion but she is set to face another one, which will now be convened in a manner that satisfies constitutionality.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Authors