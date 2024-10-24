Municipal manager suspends employee who accused him of fraud

The municipal manager at Nketoana Local Municipality, Mokete Nhlapo, has suspended Mangaliso Hlongwane, a general employee who recently filed criminal charges against him.

Hlongwane had accused Nhlapo of fraud for allegedly approving a car allowance for a junior staff member. In his police statement, he claimed that the request for this illegal approval came from Jabu Makubu. The latter is the municipality the chief financial officer.

Advice ignored

Nhlapo is said to have ignored the advice of the expenditure manager against approving the car allowance.

Hlongwane believed this was a clear misuse of public funds. As such, he reported it to the Reitz police station, leading to a case of fraud and financial misconduct opened.

Nhlapo wrote to Hlongwane, informing him of his suspension, effective immediately after receiving the letter. According to the letter, Hlongwane is suspended on allegations that he disclosed privileged and confidential information of a municipality’s employees without obtaining permission from the accounting officer.

‘Rights of speaker violated’

He is accused of violating the rights of the speaker of council Buyi Makhoba. This after he allegedly posted confidential information. The information is related to travel details that were posted without obtaining authorisation and permission from the accounting officer.

Hlongwane is said to have allegedly contravened clause 6(1) of the Code of Conduct for the Municipal Schedule 2. This in reference to the Municipal Systems Act 32/2000. It states that a municipality staff member may not, without permission, disclose any privileged or confidential information. Referring to information obtained as a staff member of the municipality to an unauthorised person.

Not allowed on premises

“Removing you from the premises of the municipality would place you beyond any criticism and suspicion of any tampering with evidence, intimidation or victimisation of witnesses during the course of investigations,” said Nhlapo in the letter, which Sunday World has seen.

“I consider these potential threats as real. And to be seriously detrimental to the interests of the municipality and the administration of justice.”

Hlongwane is also ordered not to return to municipality premises unless told to do so. The municipality also expects a written representation hand-delivered to Nhlapo by Friday, October 25, at 12pm.

Hlongwane said he would not hand over the said letter. He would respond to all allegations during disciplinary hearings, he said.

Sunday World sent a request for comment to Mokete Nhlapo. However, he had not responded at the time of publishing.

An update will be added to the story as soon as we receive a comment from him.

