Mzwanele Manyi claims Zondo has ‘nothing’ on former President Jacob Zuma

By Nompilo Zulu
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 30: The New Age and ANN7 proprietor Mzwanele Manyi during the announcement on the shareholding of his company Lodidox on August 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the live television broadcast, Manyi revealed that he was the sole shareholder in Lodidox – the shelf company he bought. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy)

Johannesburg- Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, has discredited the State Capture Commission Chairperson’s report.

“The State Capture Commission was set up primarily to investigate allegations that H.E Prez Zuma was captured. 4 years and R1bn later, Zondo is still recommending that Prez Zuma must be investigated. This means Zondo has nothing on President Zuma, all he can do is cast aspersions,” Manyi wrote on Twitter.

According to the report, former President Jacob Zuma fought tooth and nail to place former Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama into a position of CEO at the parastatal in spite of protests from the board and Department of Public Enterprises.

However, Zuma gave evidence that he did not insist on the appointment of Gama ahead of Sipho Maseko.

Zondo concurrently found Zuma’s evidence to be an “improbable” fabrication that should be rejected.

Furthermore, Zondo, suggested that Zuma should face corruption and racketeering probes for his role as an enabler of the Transnet capture.

Also read: Zondo rips into the role of Zuma plundering Transnet

Read part 2 of the state capture report here

Gigaba implicated with the infamous Gupta family for capturing State Owned Denel

Politicians on SOE boards aided state capture

