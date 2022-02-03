Mzwanele Manyi claims Zondo has ‘nothing’ on former President Jacob Zuma

Johannesburg- Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, has discredited the State Capture Commission Chairperson’s report.

“The State Capture Commission was set up primarily to investigate allegations that H.E Prez Zuma was captured. 4 years and R1bn later, Zondo is still recommending that Prez Zuma must be investigated. This means Zondo has nothing on President Zuma, all he can do is cast aspersions,” Manyi wrote on Twitter.

According to the report, former President Jacob Zuma fought tooth and nail to place former Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama into a position of CEO at the parastatal in spite of protests from the board and Department of Public Enterprises.

However, Zuma gave evidence that he did not insist on the appointment of Gama ahead of Sipho Maseko.

Zondo concurrently found Zuma’s evidence to be an “improbable” fabrication that should be rejected.

Furthermore, Zondo, suggested that Zuma should face corruption and racketeering probes for his role as an enabler of the Transnet capture.

