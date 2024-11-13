NERSA denies EFF’s claims on Eskom tariff rejection as fake news

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for spreading fake news on 35% electricity tariff increase rejection.

This after the EFF released a statement claiming that NERSA had rejected Eskom’s Sixth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD6) revenue application for the 2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28 financial years.

The party further urged NERSA not to agree to excessive tariff increases. It said this will ensure that citizens have affordable energy as a fundamental right. The party added that South Africa was already overwhelmed with food and fuel price hike.

EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said in a statement that government should look into other energy options. It should invest in renewable energy to make South Africa’s energy sources more varied. And also reduce dependence on one source, to ensure affordable energy for everyone, she said.

“Eskom must prioritise efficient management and accountability over passing its financial burdens onto the public.

“Eskom needs to adopt comprehensive reforms to address operational inefficiencies, improve services delivery, and minimise the risk of corruption and mismanagement that continues to cripple the utility’s finances,” said Mathys.

NERSA says final decisions not made yet

Charles Hlebela, NERSA head of communications, dismissed the information as untrue. He added that they still needed to engage the public on this matter.

Public hearings are scheduled to be conducted from November 18 to December 4, across all the nine provinces. He confirmed that a final decision on the matter would be made on December 20, 2024.

“The information that is circulating out there that NERSA has disapproved the said tariff increase is fake and misleading. There is no way that we can reach a conclusion before engaging the public.

“We will continue communication to ensure that the public is not misled. But we will get an official conclusion this December,” said Hlebela.

Attempts to get comment from Mathys drew a blank as she ignored calls and WhatsApp messages.

