Ousted Ekurhuleni mayor vows to fight on

Ousted Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has vowed to keep fighting for the residents of Africa’s manufacturing hub, albeit from the opposition benches.

Campbell, who led a DA led coalition government since last year was voted out office at a council sitting held on Wednesday. One hundred councillors voted in favour of the motion while 93 voted against it. The ANC, which are is hot favorites to win back the mayoral chain brought forward the motion, accusing Campbell of failing to provide adequate service delivery.

The EFF abstained from the vote. Campbell, who refers to herself as the leader of the “official opposition in council” said the DA’s job in the city is far from done.

“Those who seek power at all costs are one step closer to putting their hands back in the public purse to line their own pockets. Now, more than ever, we remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure that residents come first. It may be from the opposition benches, but our commitment remains unwavering,” she said in a statement.

A special sitting has been called to elect a new mayor for Ekurhuleni. Former mayor and ANC’s chairperson in the region Mzwandile Masina is seen as a front runner to be re-elected back into the position.

In September, the ANC regained control of City of Johannesburg after Phalatse was ousted through a motion of no confidence convened by the city council. The motion against Phalatse passed by 139 votes and ANC’s Dada Morero emerged as the city’s new mayor.

