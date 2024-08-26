Parallel Limpopo mayor elected at a lodge despite court order

The DA has raised concerns after some factions of the ANC and EFF defied a court ruling validating the mayoral position of DA mayor councillor Tokie Swanepoel and appointed their preferred new mayor and speaker.

This has led to the DA in Limpopo questioning the political integrity and understanding of the country’s jurisprudence by members of the ANC and EFF in the embattled Thabazimbi local municipality.

The move by the ANC/EFF faction to dislodge DA Mayor Tokkie Swanepoel is in contravention of Polokwane High Court Judge Matsaro Semenya’s ruling that Swanepoel should remain mayor.

Court ruling

Last week, the ANC and EFF councillors met at a lodge in Thabazimbi, where they elected a parallel municipal structure despite the court ruling in favour of the leadership of the DA, FF+, and Thabazimbi Residents Association, which run the council.

The group also acted against party directives by appointing the ANC’s Judith Motsei-Mogapi and Orapeleng Selokela of the EFF as mayor and speaker, respectively.

The move has also angered the ANC in the Waterberg Region, which feels undermined by this ANC/EFF coalition.

The controversial installment of Motsei-Magapi and Selokela came just a few days after Premier Phophi Ramathuba and the provincial executive committee ordered the Thabazimbi council to explain why it should not be disbanded.

Ramathuba said the PEC has taken a step to invoke the provisions of Section 139 (1) (c) of the Constitution in response to the challenges faced by the municipality.

For the umpteenth time, Thabazimbi has been on the precipice. The recent decision by the PEC to place it under administration confirms that the problems gripping the council are far from over.

Desiree van der Walt, the DA’s constituency head for Thabazimbi, said the actions of the ANC, in particular, were appalling.

“I don’t know whether these people from the ANC are still angry that they have lost the municipality to the DA or just their failure to understand the basic rule of law.

“Their recent actions to elect their preferred mayoral and speaker candidates are against the law because the court has decided on the matter.

“The people of Thabazimbi are struggling to access basic services while the ANC is busy fighting to tighten its grip. The DA looks forward to good governance and ensuring stability in the municipality.”

Controversial appointment

The ANC in the Waterberg region raised its disapproval of the controversial appointment of the new mayor and speaker, saying it had no knowledge of the meeting at the lodge.

The party’s regional spokesperson, Seraka Mabeka, said the meeting was an insult to the regional executive committee and the provincial leadership.

The ANC in the province said its deployees in the Thabazimbi council should no longer pursue the appeal case challenging the reinstatement of Swanepoel as mayor.

The legal dispute has led to a neglect of community consultation meetings, prompting Cooperative Governance, Housing and Local Government MEC Basikopo Makamu to visit the area recently.

Makamu said his department is compiling a report to present to the provincial executive council to map a way forward on issues affecting Thabazimbi municipality.

