Parties enter battle against Victoria Mxenge Grounds demolition

Political parties African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) have jumped onto the bandwagon of those opposed to plans to demolish the iconic Victoria Mxenge Grounds in Qonce, Eastern Cape.

The two organisations argue that Victoria Sports Ground is a heritage area as it was central to the fight against apartheid. It also hosted notable events such as the Steve Biko funeral and the memorial for those killed in the Bhisho massacre, they said.

Plans to demolish this sports ground are to accommodate a new area development. The project includes replacing Victoria Grounds with a shopping mall.

Development must not compromise historical heritage

Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson, said they were happy with a mall being built to drive employment. However, not at the expense of the Victoria Mxenge Grounds.

He described the field as a heritage site that embodies the spirits of the community and its collective journey towards freedom.

Ntshona said the demolition of Victoria Grounds would rob the region of a key sporting facility. It will also erase a vital chapter of South Africa’s history.

He said they stand together with the community. They are calling for an urgent intervention from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosi Hlabisa, and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

“We wish to clarify that the ATM is not against development. And we encourage developers to engage with the municipality and explore land opportunities in Qonce and other settlements. It is essential that they bring jobs and growth to the region while respecting our heritage.

Appalled by demolition of Biko’s legacy

“The resistance to the demolition of Victoria Grounds should not be used as an excuse to neglect the development of Qonce. Both preservation and development can coexist. And they can do so without the need to sacrifice our historical landmarks,” said Ntshona.

Nhlanhla Mosele, Azapo spokesperson, said they were appalled by the “assault” of Steve Biko’s legacy even in his death.

He said sites of historical importance are protected through the heritage management resources. But he was concerned that relevant bodies were not defending the structure.

Democratic state at centre of erasing vital historical site

“It is a shame that a democratic government would be at the centre of erasing such a site. One… that could add a lot of value in saving the soul of our nation. It could contribute meaningfully to the decolonisation of our education system and transformation of our heritage space.

“Victoria Mxenge Grounds brought business to the local area. These include hospitality services, street vendors, and tourism-related activities,” said Mosele.

