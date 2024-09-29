Parties gun for officials implicated in R100m tender scandals

At least two political parties in the North West have laid criminal charges with the Hawks against Mahikeng municipal manager Adv Dineo Mongwaketse and manager in the office of the mayor, Lekgowa Mahole, over the R100-million tenders scandal exposed by the Sunday World two weeks ago.

Additionally, the DA has filed a notice of motion this week to suspend Mongwaketse and tomorrow’s council meeting is set to discuss the issue.

