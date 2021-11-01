After all is done… the real power now rests with voters to decide

Johannesburg- The DA’s messaging in the current election cycle failed to give its blueprint for the future but resorted to its past glory, a study by brand intelligence research firm, Ornico, shows.

Ornico analysed over than 2 000 articles published in the media and more than 1 000 tweets and Facebooks posts from ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP, FF+ and ActionSA.

Ornico also zoomed in on ANC boss, Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema, IFP’s Velenkosi Hlabisa, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, DA’s John Steenhuisen and ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe.

The study, which covered October 1 to 23, found that the “political discourse in South Africa is currently a very negative space – with issues such as corruption, poor service delivery and failing municipal infrastructure dominating discussions”.

The study concluded that the ANC was focusing on talking about the future, the future plans, and policy of the party while certainly ignoring its past failures. On the other hand, the EFF was channelling its messaging towards what was happening now and less about the past or the future.

“While all three major parties are mostly focused on present issues, the Democratic Alliance’s tweets score highest on focusing on the past. However, it is evident that the DA’s communication does not focus on the future.

“Messaging mostly focuses on what the DA has done in areas where the party is in power [Cape Town] versus what the ANC has achieved in their respective municipalities.”

The research further found that the DA focused its tweets on attacking rivals. “… both Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema appear to be more aggressive than their parties, while John Steenhuisen comes across as less aggressive than the DA. Julius Malema has the lion’s share of aggressiveness compared to the other two political leaders.”

The DA drew negative media coverage over two of its posters. Its KwaZulu-Natal provincial leaders were reported to have delivered on posters that read: “DA or ANC: Your choice.”

The leaders opposed to the poster said it promoted the ANC rather than convey the DA’s campaign message.

The party also drew negative public reaction over its Phoenix posters, which were deemed offensive.

These DA posters read: “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes”.

Thirty-six people, mainly black, were killed in Phoenix during the riots, which

Ramaphosa called an attempt at an insurrection.

The jury is still out on how last elections’ major players, Mashaba and Mmusi

Maimane, will fare.

Mashaba and his Action-SA have raised excitement in the campaign, riding on the wave of his stint as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Maimane, on the other hand, is backing hundreds of independent candidates through his One South Africa Movement.

According to political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana, the ANC had relied on Ramaphosa as its drawcard.

“It’s a different gesture this time, the ANC is using the party’s leader for municipal elections.

“Cyril is their best asset to win the hearts of voters, as in 2016 the party used their unpopular president Jacob Zuma as an upfront, who can be blamed for the loss of major metros.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said: “Every political party since 1994 has used their political leaders in their election campaigns – it is nothing new.

“These are highly contested local government elections, with the arrival of Act ionSA … and the independent candidates.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “It is not entirely factual that the party did not speak about its own failures.”

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe said: “Our messaging is focused on the challenges of the past and dealing with the challenges faced by people now and also with the aim of looking beyond in order to work for our people.”

DA leader, John Steenhuisen said: “No comment, thanks.”

