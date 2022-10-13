ANC electoral bloodbath rages on in KwaZulu-Natal 

The electoral bloodbath for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal rages on with the governing party losing yet another key by-election under the ward 11 of uMziwabantu local municipality in the south coast of the province.

Leading up to the by-election, the party had deployed its big guns to woo support, but the IFP had the last laugh.

Former provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, giving an analysis of the heavy defeat that the governing party suffered in the 2021 municipal elections, attributed the decline to neglect of communities, jostling for positions and poor governance in councils.

During Wednesday’s by-election, the IFP recorded 1 149 votes while the ANC received a paltry 507. The council is currently governed by the ANC with assistance from several small parties. The seats composition are as follows: ANC 10 seats, IFP six, EFF two while the ABC, Alijamah and the DA have a seat each.

The new political developments also show that the IFP is gaining ground in areas once known as ANC stronghold including the south coast. The party has also made a clean sweep in all by-elections in the last two months.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author