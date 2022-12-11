ANC Electoral Committee gives Ramaphosa green light to contest

President Cyril Ramaphosa qualifies to contest for a second term as the governing party’s president since the party’s integrity commission has not made a finding against him.

This is the view of ANC electoral committee secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila, after it emerged that the commission, headed by veteran leader George Mashamba, refused to attend a meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) held on Friday, where they were expected to file a report on the Phala Phala theft saga.

A meeting of the party’s NEC on Monday decided that the commission should present all its reports for the year in preparation for the party’s elective conference on Friday.

