ANC officials mulling future of rogue members

ANC officials are mulling over the future of members facing criminal charges and serious allegations of wrongdoing as the governing party grapples with cleaning up its image battered due to corruption.

Sunday World is in possession of lists of members of the party who were found to be on the wrong side of the law and others who are facing allegations that are harmful to the image and reputation of the party. They were submitted by the party’s provincial secretaries.

Last month, the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) tasked the party’s top six officials with overseeing the audit of members facing criminal charges and making recommendations on whether they should step aside.

The organisation also decided that those who were formally charged should immediately step aside, those found guilty of crime should resign from the party while those with serious allegations against them should be hauled before the integrity commission.

The progress on the lists was set to be discussed at the meeting of the NEC at the weekend but the gathering was postponed.

The weekend’s NEC lekgotla, which also includes delegations from the party’s alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP, was also postponed.

The lekgotla was set to discuss the medium-term budget policy statement to be delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni next month.

In Gauteng, among some of the cases highlighted by provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, is that of Lawrence Seloane, an Emfuleni councillor who distributed a sex video of him and his colleague. Seloane was found guilty during a disciplinary process and sentenced to community work. In the WB Rubusana region of the Eastern Cape, Ntembeko Dodo, the coordinator of the ANC Youth League regional task team, is charged with raping and assaulting three sex workers at gunpoint in East London in May 2018.

Dodo is out on bail and his next court appearance is in November. He was suspended from all leadership positions and is appearing before the provincial disciplinary committee.

The ANC in Eastern Cape also decided to recall councillor Zuzani Masina of the Joe Gqabi region for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a spade.

In North West, listed under untested allegations before the Zondo Commission, former provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo, premier Job Mokgoro, public works and roads MEC Saliva Molapisi and head of department of the provincial treasury Ndlela Kunene were noted as having been implicated in a small transportation company being illegally awarded a massive contract by SA Express to manage ground-handling services at Mahikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

In the Mamusa and Kagisano Molopo local municipalities, the mayoral vehicles have not been accounted for since the 2016 local elections, among other cases.

In Western Cape, the party’s provincial executive committee member, Magdalene Titus, was criminally charged for orchestrating the death of her husband in 2017.

Her membership was suspended in February after she was sentenced to life imprisonment.

An NEC member, who spoke to us on condition of anonymity, said they were still waiting for the lists that include members of the national executive committee and others at national level.

“People are not willing to step aside. The officials must first lay out the categories [of offences] and determine what crimes will require people to step aside,” he said.

The consolidated report presented at last month’s NEC meeting did not contain submissions from KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Author



George Matlala