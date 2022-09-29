Colleen Makhubele elected new Joburg council speaker

Colleen Makhubele is the new speaker of the Joburg city council.

The Congress of the People member was elected on Wednesday. She defeated the DA’s Alex Christians. Her election comes shortly after former speaker Vasco da Gama was outed in a motion of no confidence.

Out of 270 votes, Makhubele received 141 while Christians received 129.

During a media briefing after her election, Makhubele showed appreciation to other party.

Makhubele said: “I am truly humbled and grateful and thank these great leaders standing next to me. These are the minority parties that joined hands and said unless we win, it is not a win for the City of Johannesburg.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author