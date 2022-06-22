EFF leader Malema directs march for jobs to Kumba doorstep

EFF leader Julius Malema braved the rainy and cold weather on Wednesday to lead hundreds of party members in a march for jobs to Kumba Iron Ore mine in Northern Cape.

This after Malema said people do not want the government’s R350 unemployment grant, but rather jobs that pay well.

At the Youth Day rally at Makwarela Stadium in Thohoyandou, Limpopo last week Malema said the red berets needed the youth to be activists.

“The people who led the struggle were not elite, they were on the ground with our people. The current unemployment crisis has the greatest impact on young people. Many young people in South Africa go without employment or a source of income for more than a year,” he said.

♦️In Pictures♦️ SG @DlaminiMarshall welcoming Fighters and MineWorkers at the #EFFMarchForJobs South Africa is currently leaderless and this is reflected by the rising levels of poverty, unemployment and suffering. pic.twitter.com/xUpeGZ9JH5 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 22, 2022

♦️Must Watch♦️ “Nationalisation is not a call for chaos. It’s a call that is founded on principles that will add value to South Africans” -CIC @Julius_S_Malema Join us at the #EFFMarchForJobs led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema to Anglo-American mine, Kumba Iron Ore pic.twitter.com/zqymomR5WE — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 22, 2022

