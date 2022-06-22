E-edition
Subscribe
Politics

EFF leader Malema directs march for jobs to Kumba doorstep

By Coceka Magubeni
EFF March// Image: Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema braved the rainy and cold weather on Wednesday to lead hundreds of party members in a march for jobs to Kumba Iron Ore mine in Northern Cape.

This after Malema said people do not want the government’s R350 unemployment grant, but rather jobs that pay well.

At the Youth Day rally at Makwarela Stadium in Thohoyandou, Limpopo last week Malema said the red berets needed the youth to be activists.

“The people who led the struggle were not elite, they were on the ground with our people. The current unemployment crisis has the greatest impact on young people. Many young people in South Africa go without employment or a source of income for more than a year,” he said.

 

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.