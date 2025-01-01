I wish you all a peaceful and prosperous New Year – Ramaphosa

As South Africa prepared to step into a new year, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a hopeful message, reflecting on the significant milestones of 2024.

“On the 29th of May 2024, we held our seventh democratic election, peacefully and freely,” said Ramaphosa.

He highlighted the call from citizens for political parties to “put their differences aside and work together to put our country first”, which led to the formation of a government of national unity comprising 10 political parties.

The president noted that this new era of political collaboration has resulted in a more optimistic economic outlook.

“Our economy is slowly but steadily improving,” he said, citing the first primary budget surplus in 15 years and increasing public sector investment.

“International investor sentiment towards South Africa has improved,” he added, which is expected to create more jobs and support local businesses.

Electricity generation

Ramaphosa also pointed to the resolution of the country’s energy crisis, stating: “The country has now gone for 280 days without loadshedding.”

He assured that efforts to bolster electricity generation and establish a competitive electricity market will continue.

The president elabourated on improvements in the logistics sector due to partnerships with business, labour, and Transnet.

“Our ports have reduced long delays in handling imports and exports, and rail freight is flowing more efficiently,” he said, which he believes will encourage greater investment.

While acknowledging the year’s triumphs, Ramaphosa also addressed the challenges.

“The deaths of innocent young children in Soweto and other parts of the country who lost their lives in 2024 from eating contaminated foodstuffs pain us as a nation,” he lamented, extending condolences to affected families.

G20 Summit

He condemned the recent deaths of young men at initiation schools and the impact of shack fires in the Western Cape.

“As individuals and as communities, we must lend our every effort to helping those affected by these terrible events,” he said.

Looking ahead, he revealed plans for a national dialogue in 2025 to foster a common vision for the country and announced South Africa’s hosting of the first G20 Summit on African soil.

“Through our leadership of the G20, we will work for solidarity, equality, and sustainable development.”

Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to join in the journey toward a better future.

“I wish you all a peaceful and prosperous New Year,” he said, offering a blessing for the nation and its people.

