Breaking News

Ramaphosa bids farewell to human rights advocate Bizos

By Bhavika

President Cyril Ramaphosa today described the death of the late Human Rights lawyer George Bizos as a great tree falling.

The president accorded Bizos, who died at the age of 92 last week, an official state funeral today.

Bizos is best remembered as part of the defence team for the Rivonia Trialists including the country’s first democratic president, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Elias Motsoaledi, Ahmed Kathrada, Andrew Mlangeni, among others.


Ramaphosa said Bizos was a titan of the legal profession whose defence of the cause of justice was as tenacious as it was lifelong.

“There can be no doubt that his personal background influenced and nourished the great well of empathy, compassion and solidarity that drove George in the practice of his craft. He was, in his own words, a lover of freedom,” Ramaphosa said delivering his eulogy.

“And love of freedom would put him on an inevitable collision course with the apartheid State,” he added.

Ramaphosa said Bizos, an immigrant from Greece, was a man guided foremost by his conscience.

He reminded the nation that it was Bizos who added the words “if needs be” into Mandela’s statement during the Rivonia Trial.

Author

Similar stories

News

Sukazi’s TS Galaxy to campaign in the Premiership next season

First Division club TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has announced he has finally acquired the status of Premiership club Highlands Park and the Mpumalanga-based...
Read more
Breaking News

Chiefs successfully hunts Gavin

It’s official, multiple PSL title winning coach Gavin Hunt has been named the new Kaizer Chiefs coach.   Hunt, 56, the former Wits and SuperSport United...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal