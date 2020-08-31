Ramaphosa gains the upper hand in the ANC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged unscathed following this weekend’s bruising national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

A confident Ramaphosa today said the ANC will act swiftly against any of its charged and found guilty of serious crimes, including corruption.

“The NEC emphasised that what seems to be a choregraphed campaign against the President will not distract the movement from undertaking an intensified programme against corruption and state capture, as mandated by the 54th National Conference. In this regard, we will also work with other sectors of society and the broader population to confront this scourge,” said Ramaphosa, reading from a NEC statement.

“Cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases. The Officials, as mandated, will develop guidelines and procedures on implementation, and the next NWC meeting will review progress. In cases where this has not happened, such individuals will be instructed to step aside.”

Sunday World reported on Sunday that Ramaphosa had shrugged off calls within the party for him to step down as leader of the governing party.

An NEC member, who attended the meeting, said Ramaphosa was unshaken on the issue of corruption when addressing the meeting. “The gloves are off. What is clear is that people are fighting for their lives. Now that there is a political will to fight corruption, there is a revolt,” he said. “The president is going nowhere.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo