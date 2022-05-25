‘Reckless’ mayor apologises for using the K-word

Motloheloa Mokatsane, the mayor of Moqhaka municipality, has apologised for being reckless and insensitive after he used the K-work outside the Viljoenskroon magistrate’s court last week.

Mokatsane was addressing dozens of protesters who had gathered to support a victim of gender-based violence. In a statement, he said he apologises to the residents of Moqhaka and the people of South Africa.

Read the statement: “The mayor wholeheartedly retracts the usage of the K-word and the offence this might have caused to the entire society.”

Municipality spokesperson Dika Kheswa said the use of the K-word was not intended to cause any harm or intimidate anyone.

“It was used in the context of trying to explain the current conditions of violence in the communities we live in. It is very unfortunate that the word has been used. We really apologise for that,” said Kheswa.

The EFF’s Fezile Dabi branch in the Free State has rejected the apology and is calling for Mokatsane’s axing. The red berets said if he is not dismissed, the party will opt for a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

Eish, this is the Mayor of Moqhaka, #ToyMokatsane🙈. So this is what the #NewDawn has delivered us to? Aikona! 😡 pic.twitter.com/NdrhD1rArf — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 24, 2022

